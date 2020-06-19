Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th June 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the services chiefs that their excuses will no longer be tolerated as regard insecurity in the country. The President said this during a meeting with security heads at the presidential villa, he expects them to live up to expectations going forward.

Babagana Monguno, national security adviser (NSA), who spoke with state house correspondents at the end of the meeting said the president was briefed on how the rising security challenges across thec ountry are being tackled.

President Muhammadu Buhari says the covid-19 pandemic has so far inflicted a high level of disruption on countries socio-economic such that countries are struggling to cope.

Speaking at the virtual extraordinary China-Africa summit on Solidarity against COVID-19 co-hosted by the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation on Wednesday, he added that the health systems of many nations had also been severely tested by the pandemic.

Lagos State Governor, Sanwo-Olu

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos State Governor, says schools in the state have remained shut because the guidelines for reopening are not ready.

The governor who spoke during the 15th press briefing held at the State House in Marina to give updates on Lagos COVID-19 response said schools cannot be allowed to reopen with the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Tragedy struck on Wednesday as no fewer than three officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC) attached to the Ogun State Sector Command met their untimely death after a lightning struck.

According to reports, the incident happened around 10am while the victims were planning for the morning parade at their office in the old tollgate, Ilese, in the Ijebu North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Adams Oshiomhole, suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Wednesday said he has accepted the decision of the appeal court which upheld his suspension.

Oshiomhole said this when he appeared on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed grief over the demise of Dr Taye Abe, chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, South Africa chapter.

The deceased passed on at the age of 65 years old.

EFCC Lagos Zonal Office has arrested suspected internet fraudsters in Ota, Ogun State, and Victoria Island, Lagos.

The function also released names of the suspects and their photos as they made the news known to the public. Those apprehended in Ogun are Adeshina Michael, Ayeni Emiloju, Odenigbo Anthony, Afolabi Gbenga and Oyibogbola David Seun.