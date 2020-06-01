Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st June 2020

No fewer than eleven people have been arrested by the Jigawa state police command for allegedly gang-raping a twelve years old girl in Dutse, the state capital.

According to the spokesman of the state police command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, the police were alerted by after one Alh Zuwai, 57 years old of Ma’ai village in Dutse local government was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address to a hidden place, to have intercourse with her.

Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has publicly stated that the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not his man while he eulogised the minister for interior, Rauf Aregbesola on the occasion of his 63rd birthday. Speaking at a webinar in commemoration of the 63rd birthday of the former Governor of Osun State, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, on Saturday, El-Rufai, publicly admitted to having a personal issue with Tinubu.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, has ordered an immediate probe into the death of Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, a 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in the state.

The deceased undergraduate was said to have died after she was raped and her head smashed with a fire extinguisher inside a RCCG church in Benin city.

The Lagos state police command say they have arrested the man suspected of blackmailing popular Fuji artiste, Salawa Abeni, by threatening to release her nude pictures. According to the police, the Decoy team arrested the suspect, who claimed he got the nude photos from a memory card which he found on the floor while in school.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor and governorship aspirant in Edo state under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has described the killing of a 22-year-old UNIBEN undergraduate, Uwaila Omozuwa as “saddening”. Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further sent his condolences to the deceased parents.

Nigerians are currently calling on security agents to investigate the death of a 22-year-old lady named Uwa was was reportedly killed in a church after she was raped.

According to the reports, the deceased who was a Uniben undergraduate was said to have gone to the church to read before she was attacked and raped.

A new report has indicated that the popular Obasanjo presidential library has sent some of its staffs home amid lack of business activities as a result of the novel coronavirus. A letter signed by its head of human resources, administration and procurement, Olanike Ogunleye said the move becomes necessary as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken a toll on businesses.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday lost his nephew, Alhaji Ibrahim Dauda following prolonged illness. The sad news was made public by the Presidential aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Saturday, 30th May.

Nigerian actress Genevieve Nnaji has taken to social media to react to the rape and killing of two Nigerian girls, Tina Ezekwe and Uwa Omozua.

Tina was murdered by trigger-happy police while Uwa was raped and murdered in a church where she had gone to read.