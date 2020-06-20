Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th June 2020

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the defection of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) as insignificant.

Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, while speaking with newsmen shortly after Obaseki announced his defection said the embattled governor ceased to be a member of APC long ago because he already resigned his membership.

The Federal Government says Nigerians should prepare for difficult days ahead as cases of coronavirus infections continue in the country continue to rise. According to government, 80 percent of infected persons were not in isolation centres, saying the effect of increased transmission would be seen in three weeks through increased death.

Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has ordered that all Courts in the state be immediately shut down following the state’s first COVID-19 death .

Governor Umahi gave the directive in a broadcast to residents on Friday as he made the announcement, which he described as regrettable and saddening.

Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, on Thursday said “godfatherism” and “consensus candidate” must be wiped out from the politics of Edo state.

The monarch made this known in a statement, saying these two “political vices” are antithetical to the fundamental basis of democracy.

Daughter-in-law of former Oyo state governor, Abiola Ajimobi, Fatima Ganduje says her father-in-law is still alive.

Fatima, who is the daughter of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was responding to condolence messages which her family has been receiving via social media.

A former vice president, Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the now trending news that the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) by sending him a congratulatory message via his official Twitter handle.

Atiku in his message bragged that the embattled governor is joining a repositioned PDP that promotes good governance for the benefit of Nigerians