Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st June 2020

The Ekiti state chapter of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ekiti State has lambasted former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose for his criticising the performance of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led- federal government.

The APC described the ex-governor as a drowning sailor, who would ordinarily want to hold on to every flimsy straw with the hope of survival.

Shehu Sani, a former Kaduna central senator has knocked vice president Yemi Osinbajo for coming out to state that Nigeria is running an expensive government. The lawmaker while speaking via his official Twitter handle stated that he is the vice president and should rather focus on working with his boss on how to cut cost instead of calling for debate.

A former national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), John Odigie-Oyegun has lamented that the party is fast becoming the single most dangerous threat to the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking via a statement on Sunday, he added that a government’s performance is not only judged by its infrastructural development but also by its politics.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo says the country must do something to reduce the current cost of governance.

He said this while speaking at a webinar hosted on Zoom by Emmanuel Chapel on Friday, describing the governance structure as “large and expensive”.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has taken a swipe at Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, over his defection. The governor who contested on the platform of the APC, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after be was disqualified from the governorship primary over alleged defective certificate.

Minister for health, Osagie Ehanire has appealed to resident doctors in the country to end their strike saying the federal government is aware of their plights.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari is the most sincere and serious government the country has ever had and as such would fulfil all his promises.

The Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has bragged that he would bring the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) to winning ways again again. He further assured the Party that he would provide the necessary leadership needed for its victory.

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has fired a direct shot at Adams Oshiomhole, the suspended national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), following the defection of Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP).

Saraki in his comment stated that he knew that “a day like this would come when his masquerade will dance naked in the market” hence he never replied when he attacked him verbally.