Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd June 2020

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 22nd June 2020
Alleged Looting: Ondo Deputy Governor Prevented From Leaving State House (Video)
There was mild drama yesterday at the Ondo State Government House in Akure, as the Deputy Governor of the State, Agboola Ajayi, was allegedly prevented from leaving the premises on orders from above.
The order which was executed by the State’s Commissioner of Police, Bolaji Salami, left Ajayi embarrassed.
I Have No Nightmares About My Kinsmen Contesting Against Me: Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he has no nightmares over the number of his Owo kinsmen contesting against him both in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Over 10 aspirants who have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms in the APC and the PDP are from Owo, hometown of Governor Akeredolu.
Buhari Can’t Run Affairs Of His Immediate Family, Let Alone Nigeria: Fayose
The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari can not run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing Nigeria.
The former governor said this while reacting to the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that led to the disqualification and exit of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.
Akeredolu Says He Didn’t Ask Police To Restrict Movement Of His Deputy
Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says he has no hand in the saga between his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, and the police.
Agboola had been restricted from leaving his official quarters at the government house on Saturday night by police officers led by Bolaji Salami, commissioner of police. The deputy governor alongside some of…