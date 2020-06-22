Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd June 2020

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, says he has no nightmares over the number of his Owo kinsmen contesting against him both in the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party. Over 10 aspirants who have purchased nomination and expression of interest forms in the APC and the PDP are from Owo, hometown of Governor Akeredolu.

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose says President Muhammadu Buhari can not run the affairs of his immediate family not to talk of managing Nigeria.

The former governor said this while reacting to the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC that led to the disqualification and exit of the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says he has no hand in the saga between his deputy, Agboola Ajayi, and the police.

Agboola had been restricted from leaving his official quarters at the government house on Saturday night by police officers led by Bolaji Salami, commissioner of police. The deputy governor alongside some of…