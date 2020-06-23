Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd June 2020

According to the former minister, he said lives have become cheaper than chicken in the northern part of the country because of the inefficiency of the service chiefs.

He further advised Buhari to take a step against them now or else something more terrible may erupt by 2021.

He said, “Mr President, you have given these people more money, yet we continue to lose more lives”, Dalung said.. service chiefs.

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who recently emerged as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, has asked Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, to return to the party.

Governor Obaseki, who is seeking a second term, had dumped the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was disqualified from the ruling party.

The chairman, senate committee on Army, Ali Ndume says federal lawmakers and other public officers enjoy luxurious take home while the larger workforce in the country go home with peanuts.

Ndume in his comment pointed out that that the nation’s budget is not fair to the masses.He then suggested that a constitutional amendment is urgently required as a solution.

Following the crisis which has been rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a meeting to the effect.

The meeting which is currently holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja has representatives of the All Progressives Congress, APC Governors in attendance.

A former civil servant, John Yusuf who has been on the run over alleged N3 billion pension fraud has been rearrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Gombe state.

The EFCC had on March 21, 2018, secured a “re-conviction” of Yusuf for six years while from the appellate court also ordered him to pay a fine of N22.9 billion.

Governors under the platform of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) on Monday met with President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis rocking the party.

Speaking on the outcome of the meeting, Kebbi state governor, Atiku Bagudu disclosed that the governors have presented their positions to Buhari as the leader of the Party.

A 58-year old man identified as Mallam Aminu Ado, has been arrested by men of the Nigeria Police for impersonating the widow of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, in a bid to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians.

Spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Frank Mba, who paraded him before newsmen on Monday, June 22, gave insight on the situation.