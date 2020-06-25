Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th June 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari has granted approval of the tertiary education trust fund to increase the National Research Fund (NRF) to N7.5 billion for the year 2020 from its initial N3 billion.

This was made known by Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, executive Secretary of TETFund, during a retreat in Abuja on Wednesday. He added that the approval would give an opportunity for the establishment of twelve…

A new report has indicated that the governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi failed in his bid to see President Muhammadu Buhari along with the former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Victor Giadom on Tuesday. According to reports, the visit is aimed at winning Buhari for Gaidom who has been parading himself as the acting national chairman of the party.

The Nigerian government says it will not fight dirty with its Ghanaian counterpart over the demolition of a building at the Nigerian high commission in Ghana.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu stated that matters like this would rather be dealt with diplomatically. He made the comment following calls from some quarters that a retaliation is necessary. He further lauded the president of Ghana, Nana …

A new report has emerged that no fewer than N43.5 million was spent in buying governorship form for the embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki.

The cost covers his forms while in the ruling All Progressive Congress as well as the Peoples Democratic Party.

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has delayed an accelerated hearing on a suit to stop Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor, from contesting the primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court stood down the matter for three hours following appeal by the lawyer to the plaintiff, Ferdinand Orbih that they should be given a brief period to explore an out of court settlement.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has labelled some members of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) National Working Committee(NWC) as tax collectors. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, he said these members are the ones who connived with a popular newspaper outlet to make a false publications about him.

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode has described wife of the president, Aisha Buhari as the only ray of light in the presidential Villa. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he further said outside of the place is shrouded in darkness.

Rotimi Amaechi, the minister for transportation says he has decided to stay mute over the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former governor of Rivers state added that he does not know why the crisis rocking the party continues to linger when members are all adults and can resolve their differences. He further noted that he does not know what responsible for the crisis.