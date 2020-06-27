Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 27th June 2020

Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje has revealed that the state is set to begin compulsory drug tests for civil servants, political office holders and students seeking admission into the state’s tertiary institution.

Speaking via a statement by his commissioner for information, Mallam Muhammed Garba, Ganduje restates his administration’s commitment to ensure the state stays free of cases of drug abuse.

Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state, has entered into isolation after one of his daughters, tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the governor via his Twitter handle on Friday, saying he was obeying laid-down procedures by health agencies.

“Earlier today, Edith and I received the news that one of our daughters has tested positive for #COVID19. Hence, in-line with the laid out procedures, we are both going into isolation for the next 14-days.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has come out to brag that nothing can stop him from becoming governor for another four years.

Speaking on Friday morning following his emergence as the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) flag bearer in the state, he added that his emergence is already synonymous with political freedom and victory.

Fidelis Nwansa, a resident pastor of the Christ Holy Church, Asaba, the Delta state capital, has been arrested by the police in the state over allegation of possessing six rifles.

Onome Onovwakpoyeya, the police spokesperson confirmed the news on Thursday, saying the rifles were discovered on the church premises.

A house of representative ad hoc committee has launched an investigation into DSTV “high tariff ” and also insisted that the cable television needs to introduce a pay-as-you-go subscription plan for customers. Speaking on the floor of the house on Thursday, Unyime Idem, the committee chairman, said excuses on why DSTV and other service providers have not introduced the PAYG plan are not tenable.In his comment, he added that the committee is only interested in how to go about ensuring that cable televisions in the country embrace pay-as-you-go noting that there is no going back on their resolve.

The late ex-governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi didn’t want any appointment after completing his eight-year tenure as governor says Bolaji Tunji, his spokesman.

The former governor died on Thursday from complications of COVID-19.It will be recalled that the deceased had contested the Oyo South senatorial election after he left office as governor but lost to Muhammed Kola-Balogun, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Some members of the dissolved national working committee(NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) have revealed that they are currently strategizing and consulting on how to assemble a team of lawyers to challenge the dissolution. This is despite warning from president Muhammadu Buhari that there would be dire consequences for any member who chooses to ignore the party’s directives.