Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 28th June 2020

The suspended national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole says he has accepted the dissolution of the party’s national working committee led by Victor Gaidom.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, he added that he has instructed his lawyer to withdraw pending appeal at the supreme court. The former Edo governor was challenging a court of appeal order upholding his suspension him as chairman of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum (PDP-GF) has replied Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state saying none of its members is interested in joining the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Bello had said on Friday that about 10 governors elected on the PDP platform would soon decamp to the APC. In a response by the PDP on Saturday, the party in a statement by C.I.D. Maduabum, director-general of the forum, said the PDP governors are currently focused on delivering good governance in their states.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called for the restructuring of Nigeria’s federating units as a solution to the country’s insecurity.

Speaking at the 2020 Annual Sobo Sowemimo Lecture (Virtual) in Abeokuta on Friday, he added that until Nigeria restructures, insecurity, unstability, non-progressive and stagnation may continue to be-devil the country. The lecture titled “COVID – 19 Pandemic and Nigeria Security Issues: the way forward”, was organized by the Abeokuta Club.

Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, on Friday said about 10 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will soon defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor said this when he appeared as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a programme on Channels Television, while responding to a question on if the APC will fall apart when President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

According to Bello, APC will not fall apart when Buhari leaves office because the party was waxing stronger.

The Presidency has reacted to speculation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having a strained relationship following the dissolution of the party’s national working committee.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement released on Saturday June 27, described report of Buhari and Tinubu having a frosty relationship as “political vulturism”. He also accused the opposition party of spearheading the rumour.

Six Nigerians have been declared wanted by the government of the United States of America for their alleged involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise schemes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, FBI, took to Twitter in the early hours of Saturday, to seek the help of the public in finding out the whereabouts of the suspected fraudsters.

EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu

Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC, says the commission will soon be going after Nigerian looters currently hiding in Ghana.

Speaking when a delegation of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP) paid him a visit in Abuja on Friday, June 26, Magu said the commission is putting resources together to go after the looters and recover the stolen wealth stashed in that country.