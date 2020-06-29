Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th June 2020

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo, says the state government didn’t adhere to the established land use rule in Oyo state when it gave approval for the burial of former governor of the state, Abiola Ajimobi at his Oluyole Estate residence.

Ajimobi died of multiple organ failure following complications from COVID-19 at First Cardiologist Consultant, Hospital in Lagos, last Thursday at the age of 70. The former governor’s burial was initially scheduled for Friday, but was postponed according to Bolaji Tunji, special assistant on media to the former governor, due to consultations with the governments of Lagos and Oyo.

The Edo state governorship flag bearer of the All Progressive Congress(APC), osagie Ize Iyamu says the former governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole never meant all the bad things he said about him during the build-up to the 2016 gubernatorial poll in the state.

He clarified that the former national chairman of APC was only trying to demarket him when he contested under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2016.

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike has stated that he is happy with the crisis currently rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Speaking during an interview on Arise Television, he added that he is happy with the circumstance that led the defection of Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).He said, “I am happy that APC is in crisis. It is not my business to help APC to be united,” the governor said.

A chieftain of Afenifere, a Yoruba social-cultural group says he knows that the duo of president Muhammadu Buhari and former Lagos state governor, Bola Tinubu were both deceiving each other.

The elder statesman made the comment in reaction to the rumoured rift between President Buhari and Tinubu. Adebanjo’s statement was not surprising because the Presidency said there was no rift between the leaders but many commentators described Thursday’s decision of the National…

Former national chairman of the All Progressive Congress(APC), Adams Oshiomhole says he has no regret over the various decision he took while at the helms of affairs of the ruling Party.

Speaking via a press conference on Saturday, he further restated that he does not have what he thinks he would have done differently if given another chance. Also, he said his greatest moment of happiness in office was when the party took over Kwara state and effectively displaced the Saraki political dynasty.

The national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu has opened up on the crisis rocking the party for the first time on Saturday.

Speaking via a new statement, he said the Party became a ‘fighting club’ under its former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole because of some many avoidable problems which the latter must own up to. In the statement, he also spoke about speculations that he ended up a loser in the aftermath of the crisis regarding his reported presidential ambition.

Bishop David Oyedepo has again lashed out at the governments of Lagos and Ogun states over the continuous closure of churches.

The founder of the Living Faith Church International aka Winners’ Chapel in his sermon on Sunday, June 28, alleged that Lagos and Ogun have been inflicted with the anti-church virus rather than the coronavirus pandemic. Oyedepo wondered why marketplaces where people no longer observe social distancing or hygiene will remain open while churches have not been allowed to reopen.

The Presidency has reacted to speculation of President Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), having a strained relationship following the dissolution of the party’s national working committee.

Presidential spokesperson Garba Shehu in a statement released on Saturday June 27, described report of Buhari and Tinubu having a frosty relationship as “political vulturism”. He also accused the opposition party of spearheading the rumour.