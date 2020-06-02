Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd June 2020

The federal government has reduced the nationwide curfew from 8pm to 6am to 10pm to 4pm, with effect from Tuesday.

This was made known by the chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID–19, Boss Mustapha in its briefing on Monday.

The federal government announced on Monday that it has lifted the ban on religious gathering across the country. The secretary to the government of the federation and chairman of presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily media briefing in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the President’s aide.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, has deployed more investigative and forensic support to the Edo State Police Command regarding the death of UNIBEN undergraduate, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa. According to the report, the deceased was raped and her head struck with a fire extinguisher.

Founder of the Household of God Church, Oregun, Lagos, Rev. Chris Okotie, says the Christian Association of Nigeria, can not speak for Christians regarding coronavirus in the country. The cleric in a statement signed by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji on Sunday, described CAN as “ an amorphous organisation sustained by a Christian appellation.”

The Federal Government says state governments and communities would now handle the battle to contain Coronavirus in the country.

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the pandemic, Boss Mustapha, said this on Sunday at the State House after members of the PTF briefed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has been asked by police to uphold the death sentence ruling on Maryam Sanda by an Abuja High Court for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello. The police in its brief of argument filed in response to the appeal filed by Sanda’s legal team submitted that the trial court was right in finding her guilty of intentionally killing her husband.

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie took to her Instagram page on Monday to react to recent happenings in the country.

The movie star also expressed her displeasure over the murder of Uwaila Omozuwa and Tina Ezekwe.

The father of late Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, in an interview with TVC, shared his grief as he stated he was shocked when he saw the injuries on his daughter’s body.

Information Nigeria recalls the 100-level microbiology student of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) in Edo