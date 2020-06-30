Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th June 2020

The Federal Government of Nigeria will on Tuesday, June 30, address Nigerians on the next phase of COVID-19 eased lockdown in the country.

The Personal Assistant on New Media to President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad made this known shortly after Boss Mustapha, the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, briefed the president on the latest updates.

The federal government of Nigeria has approved the reopening of schools across the country.

However, the approval was given for students in graduating classes such as JSS 3, SSS 3 and primary 6 so as to prepare them for exams.This was made public by Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media.

Police, has ordered Bolaji Salami, Ondo Commissioner of Police, to restore the security details of Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

Adamu Mohammed, Inspector General of Police, has ordered Bolaji Salami, Ondo Commissioner of Police, to restore the security details of Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, with immediate effect.

Adamu’s order is contained in a memo addressed to the police commissioner through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja on Monday.

A suit seeking to disqualify Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, from the upcoming governorship election in the state for alleged forgery has been dismissed.

The suit which was filed by Edobor Williams, Ugesia Godwin and Amedu Anakhu alleging that the governor forged his academic certificate was dismissed by a federal high court sitting in Abuja on Monday.

The federal government of Nigeria has revealed that no fewer than one million applicants have applied for the N-power scheme since the program opened its portal on Friday night.

This was made known by Rhoda Iliya, the the deputy director information, ministry of humanitarian affairs disaster management and social development, on Sunday

The academic staff union of universities(ASUU) has implored the federal government to reconsider before opening schools across the nation amid the novel coronavirus.

According to Biodun Ogunyemi, the national president of the union, the challenges of education sector needs to be addressed before talk of schools reopening can be considered.