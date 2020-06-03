Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd June 2020

The federal government said on Tuesday that it is safer to worship at home despite the lifting of ban on religious gatherings.

As part of measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the country, the federal government placed a ban on large gatherings which included worship centres in April.

The Inspector general of police, IGP Adamu Mohammed has ordered the transfer of the ongoing investigations into the rape and killing of a university of Benin undergraduate, Vera Uwaila Omosuwa which occurred recently in Benin, Edo State from the Police State Headquarters to the Force Headquarters in Abuja. This was made known in a statement released on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria police.

Adams Oshiomhole National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), says the party had not received any official letter from Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, rejecting direct mode of primary adopted by the National Working Committee(NWC).

Oshiomhole, a former governor of the state said this while fielding questions from newsmen after a closed-door meeting with some governors elected on the platform of the party.

A group of protesters have stormed the Senate wing of the National Assembly to call on the senate president Ahmed Lawan to immediately declare the seat of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu vacant. The protesters stormed the NASS complex with placards with inscription as follows: ” Senate President obey section 68(1)(f) of the Constitution and declare Abia North Senatorial seat vacant; ” Our voice must be heard, declare Abia North Seat Vacant now”; ” Declare Abia North Seat in the Senate Vacant…

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have expressed their delight on federal government’s move to reopen worship centres.

The NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made this known in separate interviews with Daily Trust.

James Onuoha, a former engineer with Exxon Mobil has bagged a 15-year jail term for raping a 14-year-old girl name withheld.

He was handed the jail term without the option of paying fine.

Abia state executive council and members of the state COVID-19 task force have been jittery in the last 24 hours, following news that Solomon Ogunji, a prominent member of both team died of the deadly virus.

Since his death, his close family members have been subjected to covid-19 test. Following this, the state governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed all those who might have recently come in contact with the late commissioner, Solomon Ogunji, to immediately undergo COVID-19 tests and isolate themselves.

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek who rose to fame in Nigeria with the 1988 album, Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain” has died. The death of the Reggae music icon, has shaken the continent, and prominent Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn his exit.

President Muhammadu Buhari has taken to Twitter to react to rape and murder of late UNIBEN student, Uwa Omozuwa.

Buhari, in his tweet, sent his deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and he assured that the perpetrators of the evil act will be brought to justice.

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, has reacted to the ease of lockdown on worship centres across the country.

The government had imposed the ban two months ago to check the spread of coronavirus. The singer, on Twitter, pointed out that he was lashed out for saying he didn’t believe in coronavirus exists in Nigeria.