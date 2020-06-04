Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th June 2020

Former vice-president Atiku Abubakar put a call across to the family of Uwa Omozuwa, the Uniben undergraduate who died after suffering series of injuries from suspected rapists. Atiku revealed via his official Twitter handle that he condoled with the deceased family over the phone.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, a popular Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and minority leader of the senate has bragged that his political Party is ready to sweep Ondo and Edo in the forthcoming gubernatorial In the two states.

He made this known while fielding questions from newsmen at the end of the PDP caucus meeting which held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, has advised Nigerians to wear face masks when at home if they are unsure of the COVID-19 status of the people they live with.

The minister said this while speaking at the media briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Tuesday, adding that masks should be worn on the face and not the chin.

Former Abia State Governor Orji Uzor Kalu, is still in custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS) in Abuja, despite a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos ordering his immediate release.

However, the NCS on Tuesday evening said it was yet to get a valid court order to enable it effect the release of the one-time governor, according to The Nation.

Bello Barakat, an 18-year-old girl, has been brutally gang-raped, murdered by unknown men in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, according to latest reports. According to the report, the father of the deceased found her corpse around their home, and upon examination, it was found that she had been and murdered.

The National leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu has lent his voice against the incessant rape cases recorded in the country. Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 2nd June, he stated that there is no tenable excuse strong enough to defend rape.