Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th June 2020

A popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has asked popular Nobel Laurette, Wole Soyinka to accept his project and stop complaining about president Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Friday, he stated that he can not deny not knowing Buhari for what he is before campaigning for him.

Akin Abayomi, Lagos commissioner for health, on Friday, said that the state will run out of bed spaces at isolation centres if it continues recording high number of COVID-19 cases. The commissioner made this known at a press briefing in Ikeja, the state capital.

Lagos has so far recorded a total of 5,542 cases, out of the 11,516 the country has recorded.

A new report has indicated that the embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has been dragged before an Abuja high court over allegations of certificate forgery. The embattled governor was accused of forging his Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) certificate in classical studies from the University of Ibadan.

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has given an order that the robbers who attacked Isanlu police station in Kogi state, killing eight policemen be fished out. Eight policemen, including one civilian, were killed in Isanlu when a gang of robbers attacked a bank in the town on Thursday.

The Kogi state government has announced that it has lifted the lockdown imposed on Kabba-Bunu local government area of the state over suspected cases of COVID-19.

The announcement was made by the governor, Yahaya Bello, governor on Friday at the Government House in Lokoja, the state capital.

The director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu has announced that symptomatic patients of novel coronavirus would now be discharged without testing negative in as much as they stop showing symptoms of the disease – fever and respiratory symptoms).For asymptomatic patients, he said they can now be discharged 14 days after their first positive test to the virus and at least 3 days without symptoms.

Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said that he does not believe President Muhammadu Buhari is in charge of the country.

This is coming days after a retired colonel and former military administrator of Kaduna, Umar Dangiwa, wrote an open letter to Buhari over the president’s habit of appointing people from his section of the country into office.