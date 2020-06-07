Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th January 2020

A 12-year-old girl has become the latest victim of the current wave of rape incident in Nigeria.

According to a statement by the victim’s mum, she was gang-raped by four mask men at their Abijo, Ajah, Lagos state residence

Ahmed Jaha, the member representing Chibok, Damboa in the lower chambers of the National Assembly has issued an apology over his comment blaming indecent dressing among women for the rising cases of rape incident. Speaking while fielding questions from newsmen on Saturday, he agreed to making a remark that has offended the sensibility of Nigerians and the human race as a whole, especially the women.

The Lagos state government says it has accredited three private hospitals for the management of COVID-19 cases in the state. This was disclosed by Akin Abayomi, the state commissioner of health, at a media briefing on Saturday. According to Abayomi, the accredited private hospitals passed the biosecurity compliance test and that the management of COVID-19 cases will remain under the supervision of the state ministry of health.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has announced that six gubernatorial candidates would be screened ahead of the party’s primary election slated for June 22nd.According to a statement signed and released by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the candidates credential would be displayer for claims and objections.

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has lauded the president Muhammadu Buhari led administration over the stoppage of subsidy and price-fixing for petrol. Speaking via a statement on his official Twitter, he further called on the federal government to remove other impediments and roll out incentives to spur investments in the oil sector.

The Lagos Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 400- level undergraduate of the Lagos State University who was seen kissing a three-year-old girl in a viral video. The news of his arrest was made public via the official Twitter handle of the Lagos state police command.