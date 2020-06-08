Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th June 2020

Graduates of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) have called out a lecturer of the institution, Darlington Okoye (Ph.D) popularly known as ‘anunkankampi’ after his death. In tweets that served as their reaction to the death of the 39-year-old political science lecturer, some former UNN students accused him of allegedly engaging in sex for grade escapades.

Mudashiru Obasa, speaker of the Lagos house of assembly, says the allegations of corruption levelled against him are untrue. The speaker said this when he appeared before a nine-man fact-finding panel, chaired by Victor Akande, representative of Ojo constituency I. set up to probe the allegations.

The deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege has distanced himself from a letter making the rounds on social media calling for the investigation of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, over allegations of corruption levelled against him. The discredited letter that was reportedly written on his behalf by the Clerk to the National Assembly, Nelson Ayewoh was addressed to the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the suit filed against him over allegation of certificate by debunking the move.

The embattled governor while speaking during a ward meeting in Oredo local government area of the state also debunked reports that he didn’t win in his ward during the 2016 governorship poll.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of the Christ Embassy church has taken a swipe at church leaders who approved the new guidelines for churches to open.The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, lifted the ban on religious gatherings on Monday, June 1.

Part of the modalities and guidelines is for churches to ensure they check the temperature of members before they enter the church, observe social distancing, have only one hour service, suspend taking of Holy communion, suspension of weekly activities amongst others.

Popular Nigerian singer, D’Banj has finally reacted to the rape allegation levied against him by a Nigerian model scout, Otunba Benjamin Ese and his friend.

The model scout called out the singer after he joined the campaign against sexual violence and demanded justice for rape victims.

Movie star and founder of the Passion Against Rape and Abuse Africa, PARAA, Foluke Daramola-Salako shared a shocking revelation during a recent interview with Funmi Iyanda on Public Eye Live.

The sexual assault activist and survivor disclosed that 75% of the rape cases handled by her NGO were perpetrated by religious leaders.

An escaped coronavirus patient was on Saturday evening arrested at the popular Oja-Oba market in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The patient, a female, was said to be a trader selling second-hand clothes popularly known as ‘Okrika’ in the market.