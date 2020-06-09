Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th June 2020

Abia Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is said to be stable and in high spirit, despite testing positive for coronavirus.

This was made known by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Onyebuchi Ememanka

According to Ememanka, Ikpeazu decided to go for a second COVID-19 test as a measure of removing every doubt surrounding his COVID-19 status — afterh he tested negative earlier.

Adamu Atiku Abubakar, son of the former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the last election, Atiku Abubakar says his father will contest for president in 2023.Atiku had lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election and has been contesting for the position since 1993.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, says the Senate has had many disagreements with President Muhammadu Buhari but have adopted a method of going “behind the scenes” to settle their differences. Lawan said this in an interview with Daily Trust, adding that it would be unfair to himself, senators and Nigerians to fight the executive in the name of independence for the arm of government he heads.

The federal government has accused the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of using false claims to deceive the United States and the United Kingdom. According to government, IPOB is using the cover of Christianity to call for a US special envoy to be appointed to stop the “genocide” of Christians in Nigeria.

Two aides of Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi have narrated how God miraculously healed them of coronavirus (COVID-19 ).Speaking in separate statements on Monday, the aides, Prof. Ogbonnaya Chukwu, the state Commissioner for Finance and Chief Clement Nweke, Principal Secretary to the Governor, advised the citizens to take issues concerning the disease seriously.