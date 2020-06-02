Nigerian Reggae Singer, Majek Fashek Is Dead

Reggae music icon, Majek Fashek, has died, according to his manager, Omenka Uzoma.

In an Instagram post early Tuesday, Uzoma said Fashek “has gone to be with the LORD his Maker.”

Fashek, also nicknamed the Rainmaker, is best known for his award-winning single ‘Send Down The Rain’.

READ ALSO –Olamide Is The Only Nigerian Artist Who Assisted Majek Fashek With Medical Bills – Uzoma

Before the announcement of his death, Fashek has had a long-running battle with his health. In November 2019, he was hospitalised at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, London. He died at 71.

Watch The Video Here: