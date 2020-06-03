Nigerians Attack Man For ‘French Kissing’ Little Girl

A video trending online has sparked outrage as it captures the moment a man could be seen kissing a little girl inappropriately on her lips.

In the light of the recent rape encounters and allegations, Nigerians have slammed the yet-to-be-identified man for taking advantage of the girl and they are requesting for her to be rescued from his custody.

Their quest for justice also comes with a warning to mothers to keep their little daughters safe from any man, no matter the relationship existing between them.

See the video and reactions below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA9hn6ZFyCD/?igshid=1hsvp2d8kwo5m