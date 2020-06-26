Nigerians Drag Daddy Freeze For Dinning With Hushpuppi

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has been berated on Twitter after a video of him surfaced on the Internet.

The OAP who is well known to speak against pastors was questioned as to why he has been silent about Hushpuppi’s arrest.

In the video, Freeze was heard praising Hushpuppi after he berated Nigerians who drag him on the Internet.

According to many who dragged the OAP, Freeze has been silent over the arrest while always quick to attack ‘traditional Christians’ and pastors.

Watch The Video Here:

Daddy Freeze who is a lion when it comes to attacking pastors became camera-hypeman for HushPuppi. Two type of frauds; different loyalties. https://t.co/v1C0Xd1LUE — Asphodel | STOP RAPING WOMEN (@TheIfedolapo) June 25, 2020

See Reactions Here:

If it is to abuse RCCG and Winners Chapel, Daddy Freeze would have been everywhere today dancing and singing like Dino Melaye. Today, he is silent. Not even a simple condemnation of fraud. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) June 25, 2020

Do you know HushPuppi personally? Did you think he was into real estate or some illegal activity? As Daddy Freeze claims to free people from mental slavery, how wasn’t he able to discern that Hush was fraudulent? — CallOut (@CallOut28953291) June 26, 2020

@DaddyFRZ you guys mean daddy freeze is a fraud enabler like other pastors he criticizes?

So he did not build church but steals from them online(church)

I duff cap for the original smart guy.

Blast the pastors, steal their members and milk them!!!

Oshey 419(this year rugged) — Okosun charles (@Apadious1) June 26, 2020

Is it not d same daddy freeze that was preaching against tithes..man is confused ..he even dragged akpororo…#say no to cyber crime#… — lucee (@JivemanLucky) June 26, 2020

I ve maintained this one fact: EVERYONE HAS A PRICE TAG HIDDEN SOMEWHERE IN A CORNER OF THEIR NECK, FIJD IT!!! Daddy freeze has bn detected, many more ll be detected. On the side of morality, never talk urself down cos of sakamanje on social media. They re smokescreens https://t.co/n0ixoBMxB6 — єfєturi єfonєh ♐😷 (@MREFEX) June 26, 2020

If all those pastors Daddy Freeze attacked in the past wants to play the “dirty game” they should recommend his investigation to @officialEFCC because no doubt, he frolicked with a fraudster, he is an accomplice! AGBAYA ALATENUJE! — Temidayo Ogedengbe (@temidayodaniel) June 26, 2020