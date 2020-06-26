Nigerians Drag Daddy Freeze For Dinning With Hushpuppi

By
Michael Isaac
-
Daddy Freeze
Daddy Freeze

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has been berated on Twitter after a video of him surfaced on the Internet.

The OAP who is well known to speak against pastors was questioned as to why he has been silent about Hushpuppi’s arrest.

In the video, Freeze was heard praising Hushpuppi after he berated Nigerians who drag him on the Internet.

READ ALSO – We Need To Review How We Conduct Weddings: Daddy Freeze

According to many who dragged the OAP, Freeze has been silent over the arrest while always quick to attack ‘traditional Christians’ and pastors.

Watch The Video Here:

See Reactions Here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here