Nigerians Drag Plastic Surgeon Dr Anu Over Failed Surgery

Following the viral video showing the aftermath of a lady who had undergone some plastic surgery at the hands of controversial Nigerian doctor, Dr Anu Fella, Nigerians have reacted.

In a fresh Twitter trend, Nigerians are opening up on what it means as a Nigerian to undergo plastic surgery in Nigeria.

Many are blaming the ladies who have patronized her in the past as many others are dragging the surgeon as they have tagged her as fake.

It was gathered that the lady from the viral video had paid over a million naira for the surgery.

See Reactions Here:

