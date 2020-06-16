Nigerians React As Bobrisky Ditches Cross-Dressing To Show Up As A Man At His Dad’s Birthday

A video circulating online captures the moment popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky, decided to show up at his dad’s birthday dressed as a man.

Bobrisky had earlier taken to his social media space to reveal his plans to surprise his dear father on his birthday.

The controversial cross dresser celebrated his father in grand style by going to his house in Lagos with a convoy.

In a clip circulating online, the popular effeminate celebrity wore a black gown with a face cap as he posed for pictures at the birthday ceremony.

Read Also: “Tonto Dikeh Is A Nice Person But She Has Bad Temper” – Blessing Osom (Video)



Reacting to the video, web users praised the cross-dresser for respecting his father while others mocked his appearance.

See reactions and videos below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBc7DlBgMkU/?igshid=1nnj982vjdf40