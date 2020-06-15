Nigerians React To Death Of American-Based Activist, Oluwatoyin

Following the news of the death of Oluwatoyin Salau, the 19-year-old activist, Nigerians have identified with her.

Taking to Twitter, many Nigerians shared what the news meant to them as those who were abroad also shared their views.

Many pointed out that her death just shows how scary it is to be a black woman with a voice in the United States.

Oluwatoyin was first missing after she opened up about being sexually assaulted by a man before she was later found dead.

Here Are Some Reactions:

The same day activist Toyin Salau shared that she was sexually assaulted and chronicled the incident on here, she went missing. Today, her body was found. Her life mattered. https://t.co/rB11aV0nmQ — Maco 🇭🇹 (@observhaitian) June 15, 2020

Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau

Rest in Power Angel 💔 #JusticeForToyin after tweeting about her sexual assault she went missing for several days and her body was recently found. She was only 19. pic.twitter.com/4uAlVsAVHK — Shari ✨ (@shariauna_) June 15, 2020

I hate the fact that black women fight to protect the world yet nobody fights to protect black women. RIP Toyin 🖤 https://t.co/OxOnv25HIj — K**** Thee ACTUAL Stallion (@GapToothGinny) June 15, 2020

activist Oluwatoyin Salau was missing since June 6, after disturbing tweets detailing a sexual assault that had taken place that day. it has been reported that her body has been found. WHAT HAPPENED TO TOYIN? SAY HER NAME #JusticeforToyin pic.twitter.com/76PM2PJEjk — zo (@kurtzobain) June 15, 2020

Her name was Oluwatoyin “Toyin” Salau. She was just 19. She kept tweeting information about the man who assaulted her. She was ignored.

She pleaded for help.

She prayed. She went missing.

And now she’s gone.@TallyPD failed her. #JusticeforToyin #RestInPower pic.twitter.com/e6uaXNc6Y5 — Gaby Kitner (@del_kitner) June 15, 2020