Nigerians React To Hushpuppi’s Arrest In Dubai (Photo)

Following the arrest of Nigerian-Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi, many Nigerians have taken to several means to react to the news.

On Twitter, one of the top trends is ‘Hushpuppi’ and on Google, one thing people are searching for is ‘Hushpuppi’.

The news of his arrest came as a shock to some while others expressed that, it was long overdue. Some users also hinted that he is innocent until proven guilty.

According to popular Nigerian investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, Hushpuppi was arrested for fraud which the intel was shared by Nigerian secret services.

Here Are Some Reactions From Twitter:

Big ups to Interpol for arresting Hushpuppi , but other frauds like Glory Osei & Eden Hazard keep roaming the streets freely — machaala jnr (@kusssman) June 10, 2020

If Interpol ask Hushpuppi how many other fraudsters e know and e no mention Buhari, e fuck up. — Olóyè. (@oloye__) June 10, 2020

Today is for Hushpuppi but while we are at this, let not forget that we are govern by mostly people who don’t need to steal from “American” but from us daily. Right here under our own nose, Obasa was cleared by Lagos house of assembly of any wrong doing, Kalu is back to senate. — Olúmidé F Mákànjúọlá (@O_Makanjuola) June 10, 2020

I only hope Interpol will catch up with Mompha the same way they already did with Hushpuppi, this is the kind of energy we need. I've always told my friends, nothing illegal ever lasts, it might seem legit at first but it always ends up bad if you resist the urge to stop. — Bayo (@mr_adebayo5) June 10, 2020

Hushpuppi left dropped out of school and left Nigeria to pursue his dreams. He went from scamming individuals to scamming a government, thats what you call GROWTH. A king I stan — Chivo 🦅 (@qgatss) June 10, 2020

Am I the only one that feels like Hushpuppi will out a lot of people in Naija… some Jeffery Epstein shit is about to go down… we wait! — Michael Faya (@themichaelfaya) June 10, 2020