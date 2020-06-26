Nigerians Reacts To Rema’s Date With Female Fan (Photo)

By
Michael Isaac
-
Singer Rema
Rema

Nigerians have taken to social media to react on the news of Singer, Rema spending time alone with a super female fan.

Taking to Twitter, in a fresh trend, Nigerians are getting mixed reactions from this update, especially the female fans.

Rema
The Singer on a date with a female fan

Some Twitter users shared that the girl in question, Nimii, may just end up being the singer’s girlfriend.

READ ALSO – Rema Reveals Identity Of Female Fan He Would Go On A Date With (Photo)

While others gushed about the photos that surfaced on the Internet, some users, however, shared that they are done with the artist.

See Reactions Here:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here