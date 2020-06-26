Nigerians Reacts To Rema’s Date With Female Fan (Photo)

Nigerians have taken to social media to react on the news of Singer, Rema spending time alone with a super female fan.

Taking to Twitter, in a fresh trend, Nigerians are getting mixed reactions from this update, especially the female fans.

Some Twitter users shared that the girl in question, Nimii, may just end up being the singer’s girlfriend.

READ ALSO – Rema Reveals Identity Of Female Fan He Would Go On A Date With (Photo)

While others gushed about the photos that surfaced on the Internet, some users, however, shared that they are done with the artist.

See Reactions Here:

Even if Rema picked you, would your mum allow you go? 😂 — Bamsss🦋❤️ (@__Bamssss) June 25, 2020

Just know that it’s only this babe that will be streaming your songs from now on ooo — Aros (@Damii_aros) June 25, 2020

*Rema drops new music* Twitter girls:pic.twitter.com/299VZ8q6fX — Omoniyi Israel (@__Omoissy) June 25, 2020

Na rema babe be this. Nothing wey una fit tell me https://t.co/HlkSSxCTTV — chidike. (@chidimoney) June 25, 2020

Nigerians to Rema’s new single pic.twitter.com/rzQkq5gLUL — Lilith (@faitheepony) June 25, 2020

Now they’re calling that fine babe ugly cause of Rema? I hate it hereeee 😭 — Lilith (@faitheepony) June 25, 2020

You said you couldn’t date someone younger than you but you are angry Rema didn’t pick you for the date. O wrong nau — MR AHMED🇳🇬 (@UncleMohamz) June 25, 2020

Whether she’s Rema’s babe or not, they didn’t take you on the date, Rest pls — Lilith (@faitheepony) June 25, 2020