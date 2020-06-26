Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th June 2020

A former minister for aviation, Fani Kayode says president Muhammadu Buhari has thrown the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu under the bus and ended his political career by backing Victor Giadom as the acting chairman of the party. Speaking via his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, he opined that the former governor of Lagos state has been used and dumped.

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) took a different turn on Thursday as men of the Nigerian police sealed off the national Secretariat of the party for the second time withing one week and also chased out staffs from the office complex.

This is coming few hours to the commencement of the virtual NEC meeting of the party, convened by Victor Giadom. The meeting which is expected to commence by 12 noon is expected to have president Muhammadu Buhari in attendance.

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi has accused the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu of being behind the report of his ‘failed mission’ to the presidential Villa on Wednesday.

According to the report, Fayemi had gone to the presidential villa to win president Muhammadu Buhari over for Victor Gaidom, the deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Akwa Ibom state police command has arrested a pastor named Inimfon Inyang, 33, for allegedly raping a 15-year-old minor at his deliverance center.

The state commissioner of Police Imohimi Edgal made this known during a press briefing on Wednesday.

The current National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been dissolved.

This formed part of decisions taken on Thursday at the meeting of the APC National Executive Council at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa inb Abuja. The party took the decision to dissolve its NWC based on the recommendations of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Kenneth Imasuagbon, an aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary poll for the Edo state governorship election, has withdrawn from the race.

The announcement was made by Imasuagbon on Thursday before the commencement of the primary election in Benin, the state capital. Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, would have contested against him had he not stepped down. It is believed that Obaseki has the support of the PDP leaders in his bid to seek second term.

Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media has clarified that the national leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is not a member of the National Executive Committee of the Party and as such unfit to attend NEC meetings. He made this known via a tweet on his official Twitter handle in reaction to the public outcry that met the exclusion of the former Lagos state governor from the NEC meeting that held on Thursday, 25th June.