Nina Clashes With Fan Over Her “Spiritual Husband”

2018 BBNaija star, Nina Ivy fired back at an Internet troll who criticized a comment she made on colleague, Thelma’s Instagram page.

Thelma took to the photo-sharing app to react to the backlash she received after she blamed Tacha for her eviction during the Pepper Dem reunion show.

The reality star insinuated that if Tacha was worthy of emulation, there would be no need to attack her.

Reacting to post, Nina playfully told Thelma to call her.

However, she got more than she bargained for after a troll told her to go and rest with her ‘spiritual husband’.

Nina didn’t hold back as she stated that her husband is more successful than the troll even in his or her next life.

It didn’t end as she also took to Twitter to rant about it, saying that there are a whole lot of toxic and jobless people on the photo-sharing app.

So I asked Thelma to call me under her post on ig and a whole lotta toxic , jobless people came under my mention …. it’s so sad how toxic people can be tho …. — Nina Ivy (@ninaivy_) June 11, 2020

The expectant mum also explained that she isn’t watching the BBNaija reunion show because she is in the United States of America.