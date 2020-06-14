Nina Gushes Over Her Preganancy; Shows Off Baby Bump

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Nina Ivy
Nina Ivy

Popular reality star, Nina Ivy took to her Instagram page to gush over the joy of being pregnancy as she showed off her protruding baby bump.

The soon-to-be mum shared a photo with a caption which reads;

“A Mothers Joy Begins When a New Life Is Stirring Inside , when a tiny heartbeat is heard for the very first time , and a playful kick reminds her that she is never alone …•
You don’t know Love until you ve grown a life inside of you that is half of the one you can’t Live without”

See her post below:

The reality star’s post
The reality star’s post

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBaAzGOAq6n/?igshid=1i8p0eg7ai0bk

