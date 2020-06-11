‘No One Is Clean’ – Terry G Reacts To Hushpuppi’s Arrest (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Terry G, has reacted to the arrest of Nigerian-Dubai based socialite, Hushpuppi.

In a post he made on his Instagram which he later took down, the singer expressed that no one is actually clean or perfect.

Terry also shared that only God is protecting each and every one of us, as he calls on Nigerians to pray for Hushpuppi.

The photo was captioned: “None of us is clean or perfect. All we pray is God to be our asiri. pray for him.”

See Post Here: