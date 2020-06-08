‘Nobody Is Perfect’ – Mercy Eke (Photo)

Popular reality TV star, Mercy Eke, has shared her Monday thoughts to her fans and followers.

The reality TV star spoke about people who are striving to be better versions of themselves because they know they aren’t perfect.

Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared these thoughts to her followers as she encouraged them.

READ ALSO – Mercy Eke Speaks On All 2020 Has Offered So Far (Photo)

Sharing on Twitter, Mercy wrote: “Nobody is perfect…but making a conscious effort to be a better individual is admirable… #MercyEkeMondayThoughts.”

See Her Post Here: