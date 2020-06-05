‘Nobody Is Talking About ‘Justice’ Again’ – Zlatan Ibile

Popular Nigerian singer, Zlatan Ibile, has shared that no one has taken any actions as regards to the national call on justice for victims.

Nigeria experienced a series of trends that called on justice to be served on rape victims, abuse victims, and victims of all sorts of Injustices, but it appeared to have died down.

The singer in reaction to the trend with no action, pointed out in despair, that no one is talking about these issues anymore.

Sharing on Twitter, the singer expressed his concerns.

See His Post Here: