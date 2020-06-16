‘Nobody Is Useless’ – Naira Marley Slams CEO Of Executive Jets Services

Popular Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has gone personal in a new reply to the Executive Jets Services CEO.

The singer who had earlier shared that he won’t be using their services anymore has shared that the statement made by the CEO was totally uncalled for.

Naira went further to share that the fact that God has blessed him shouldn’t be a reason for him to look down on commoners.

Sharing on Twitter he wrote in part: “…Mr executive jet calling us useless is not only defamation but oppressive. The statement by the CEO is arrogant and silly. #NobodyIsUseless”

See His Post Here: