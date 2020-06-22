Nollywod Owes Hollywood No Explanation – Yul Edochie

Popular Nollywood actor and movie producer, Yul Edochie, has again, spoken and compared Nollywood with Hollywood.

The actor, in a post on Twitter, shared that we do not owe Hollywood any explanation on the kind of movies produced in Nigeria.

His post is following after he has been asked how he can explain to a white person that Nollywood movies are not the representation of Nigerian.

Sharing on Twitter, he wrote: “A Nigerian asked me, ‘how do I explain to my white friends that what we do in movies is not how we are? My reply, have they explained to u anything about the gun violence, witchcraft & vampire movies they do?”

See His Post Here: