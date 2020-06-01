Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe Stuns In Two Piece Outfit (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has shared a photo of her look for the start of a new week.

The actress, wishing for a productive week for herself and her fans shared details of her outfit to her seven million-plus followers.

Aigbe also wished her fans to have a productive week in their endeavors.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: “Work Mode!… 2pcs outfit from @mag_divas. Shoes and bag @mag_divas. Sunnies @topsworld_fashion. Y’all have a very productive day ahead”

See Her Post Here: