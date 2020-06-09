Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh Marks 35th Birthday With Beautiful Pictures

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Tonto Dikeh, is celebrating her 35th birthday today and has shared some photos on this special day.

The actress took to Instagram to point out that she is grateful for her new age as she is excited about clocking 35.

Earlier, Tonto had pointed out that she doesn’t want to have any surprise parties this year from her friends and fans.

Sharing photos on Instagram, the actress wrote in part: “Happy birthday to me… I’m grateful… #35 never looked so good…”

See Her Post Here: