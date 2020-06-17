Now Is The Time To Act Against Racism – Raheem Sterling

England forward Raheem Sterling said on Tuesday said that “now is the time to act” against racism.

Sterling has been speaking out amid the worldwide Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

The BLM protests have also led to renewed debate about the lack of black coaches and administrators within British sport.

Sterling said that black people are “tired” and want to see meaningful action.

“I feel like I speak for most black people, everyone is tired. With the protesting that is going on you see what is happening in America transferring to the UK,” Manchester City star Sterling told Sky Sports.

READ ALSO – Raheem Sterling named EPL player of the month for November

“A lot of people have been in silence and is using this opportunity as a moment to be one and try to get not just answers but changes to society.

“It is something that is coming up a lot more which is a good thing. I truly do believe that now is the time that we have to act. I am doing my bit behind the scenes.”

(Source)