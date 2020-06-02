NSCIA, CAN Rejoice As FG Lifts Ban On Religious Gatherings

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have expressed their delight on federal government’s move to reopen worship centres.

The NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede and the CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, made this known in separate interviews with Daily Trust.

The federal government’s decision to reopen religious centres was announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, on Monday in Abuja at the 38th joint national briefing of the taskforce.

Mustapha had announced the relaxation of restrictions on worship centres based on guidelines issued by the PTF and protocols agreed by state governments.

“We are glad on the government’s decision and we urged the leaders of the religious centres to abide by all the provisions and guidelines stated for the re-opening. We also want the government to ensure the decontamination of the religious centres,” Oloyede was quoted by Daily Trust as saying.

On his part, the CAN President Ayokunle, who spoke through his spokesman, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, said the government’s decision, in the interim, is a welcome development.

“It is our prayers that God will surely deliver Nigeria from the pandemic in Jesus Name.

“If Christians and Muslims return to their worship places to pray for victory over COVID-19, God will surely answer us.

“The closure of the worship places is not acceptable to God. We thank God for opening the eyes of our government to the reality,” Oladeji said.