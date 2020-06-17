Obaseki Breaks Silence Hours After Oshiomhole’s Suspension

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has broken his silence few hours after the appeal court upheld the judgment of a high court suspending Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Obaseki who had earlier announced his resignation from the APC after meeting with Ibrahim Gambari, chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday says he is yet to join any political party.

He made this known via a short message on his official social media account on Tuesday.

Obaseki was disqualified from the APC primary election in Edo by a screening panel for alleged defective certificate.

There has been the speculation that he may join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He met with some governors elected on the PDP platform at the weekend.

It is not clear if he is reconsidering his resignation from the APC following the suspension of Oshiomhole.