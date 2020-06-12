Obaseki Disqualified From APC Primary

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki has been disqualified from participating in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election scheduled for June 22nd.

The embattled governor was disqualified by the screening committee for the Party’s governorship primary.

Jonathan Ayuba, chairman of the screening committee, said this while presenting his report to Adams Oshiomhole, APC national chairman, at the national secretariat in Abuja on Friday, June 12th.

Oshiomhole is believed to be behind his ordeal and also believed to be interested in the emergence of Ize Iyamu as the party’s governorship flagbearer for the state.