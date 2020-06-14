Obaseki Has Not Registered With Us: PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet registered as a member to contest the party’s governorship primary.

The party’s state chairman, Tony Azegbemin, said this on Saturday, adding that the clarification became necessary following media reports that the governor has joined the opposition party.

Obaseki was disqualified by the All Progressives Party (APC) screening committee from contesting the primary election slated for June 22 — a party on whose platform he rode to power in 2016.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki has not indicated interest to run on the party’s platform.

“The rumour that the governor picked his PDP membership card yesterday at Ward 4 of Oredo Local Government Area chapter is false and unfounded.

“We will welcome him to the PDP with open arms, but as we speak, he has not registered as a member of the PDP,” he said.

According to Azegbemin, he was not surprised at happenings in Edo state APC, while stating that the PDP would take advantage of it.