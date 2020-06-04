Obaseki: How We Helped Oshiomhole When He Had No Money

Embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki claims he helped his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole when he contested the state gubernatorial poll in 2007 and had money.

Speaking with newsmen on Wednesday, he added that not only did he assist him in becoming governor, he also played a key role in ensuring his emergence as the national chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Also, he said he never betrayed him for supporting him when he contested for his first term.

He said, “In life, everybody gets helped, everybody gets assisted. The person you talked about (Oshiomhole), he had no money when he left labour to contest. We knew what we did to make him Governor,” he said.

“I sacrificed eight years of my life pro bono, I collected to no Kobo to serve him in Edo. Today, we know what we have built because of where we started from. So, when you talk of betrayal, the biggest betrayal can be when people betray a cause, when they betray an idea.

“So, when you talk about betrayal, let us be very clear. I want to put it on record that I am grateful, he assisted me just as I assisted him. I know the sacrifices we made to make him national chairman.”

He then warned Oshiomhole to steer clear the state’s primary which is expected to come up on June 22nd.

“I am using this opportunity to call on Comrade Oshiomhole to recuse himself from the Edo nomination process because he is an interested party,” Obaseki said.

“It is against natural justice for a man to be a judge in his own case. So I think the honourable thing to do is to recuse himself and let us have a free process and let us reconcile and build our party.

“I believe that ours is a lawful party and we will do things according to the Constitution of our party. So, direct or indirect, I am certain I will win the primaries but we have to respect our constitution and follow our constitution.”