Obaseki, Keyamo, Shehu Sani, Others Mourn Majek Fashek

By
Verity Awala
-
Majek Fashek
Majek Fashek

Majekodunmi Fasheke, popularly known as Majek Fashek who rose to fame in Nigeria with the 1988 album, Prisoner of Conscience, which included the multiple award-winning single “Send Down the Rain” has died.

The death of the Reggae music icon, has shaken the continent, and prominent Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn his exit.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, Minister of state for labour and employment, Festus Keyamo, Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie, former lawmaker, Shehu Sani and a host of others have poured their tribute to the late singer, songwriter and guitarist.

Read Also: Olamide Is The Only Nigerian Artist Who Assisted Majek Fashek With Medical Bills: Uzoma

See some of their reactions below

 

Did you know that Majek Fashek was the first African Artist to be signed to Interscope Records in 1990 ($20 million deal). He performed on the Late Nite Show With David Letterman in 1992 and Bob Marley’s wife, Rita once gifted him $100,000.

