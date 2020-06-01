Obaseki Meets Buhari In Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, according to the President’s aide.

Bashir Ahmad, Buhari’s Personal Assistant on New Media, confirmed the development via his Twitter handle.

He tweeted: “President Muhammadu Buhari meets with Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki this afternoon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

Meanwhile, eight governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors met with National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu at the State House Marina, Lagos State to canvass support for Obaseki’s re-election.

The governor and his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is also the National Chairman of the party have been at loggerhead for quite some time.

