Obaseki’s Disqualification Nullified By Acting APC National Chairman

Victor Gaidom, deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has nullified the disqualification of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo.

Obaseki was disqualified from contesting in the party’s governorship primary election in the state.

The appeal court judgment had on Tuesday upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the ruling party.

Gaidom following the appeal court decision declared himself as the national chairman of the APC on Wednesday.