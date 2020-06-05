Odion Ighalo Considers Super Eagles Return

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo says he is open to a return to international football with the three-time African African champions – Super Eagles.

Ighalo who is performing brilliantly with Manchester United announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The Manchester United striker was the top scorer in the competition with five goals, while the Super Eagles finished in the third position.

