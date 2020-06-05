Odion Ighalo Considers Super Eagles Return

Nigeria forward Odion Ighalo says he is open to a return to international football with the three-time African African champions – Super Eagles.
Ighalo who is performing brilliantly with Manchester United announced his retirement from international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Manchester United striker was the top scorer in the competition with five goals, while the Super Eagles finished in the third position.
Speaking to Brilla FM, Ighalo said: “I am still in contact with Gernot Rohr and Amaju Pinnick, and they congratulated me on my loan deal. I am still thinking about returning to the national team, but right now I want to concentrate on my club career. I left the national team because of the distance between Nigeria and China, but now that I am in Manchester and just like life and in my career, you never can tell.”