‘Olu Jacobs Is Not Dead’ – Actress Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju took to her social media page to confirm that her colleague, Olu Jacobs is hale and hearty.

The multi-award winning actress made this known in a post on Twitter where she debunked rumors of Jacobs’ demise.

Akindoju said that she spoke to him on the phone and she told people to disregard the news of his death.

Her tweet reads;

“Uncle Olu Jacobs is alive and well. Very much so. I just got off the phone with him. Please stop spreading fake news”

See her tweet below: