Olu Jacobs, Regina Daniels And Other Top Nollywood Stars Of The Week

Here’s a recap of the top five Nollywood stories on Information Nigeria which occurred during the week of June 8.

‘Motherhood Is Beautiful’, Regina Daniels Says; Shares New Maternity Photos

Pregnant Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels took to her Instagram page on Monday to share some stunning maternity photos.

Actress Anita Joseph, Husband Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary

MC Fish, the husband of popular actress Anita Joseph, took to his Instagram page to celebrate their third anniversary since they met each other.

The actress’ husband penned a message in which he noted that it’s been three years of sleeping with his wife and also filling her tank.

‘Olu Jacobs Is Not Dead’ – Actress Lala Akindoju

Nollywood actress, Lala Akindoju took to her social media page to dispel rumors about the demise of Olu Jacobs.

Akindoju stated on Twitter that the actor is not dead but he is hale and hearty.

Kannywood Actor, Ali Nuhu, Loses Father

Popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, lost his father, Nuhu Paloma, to an undisclosed illness.

Nuhu Paloma was a former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their home state, Gombe State.

Yul Edochie Slams Those Blaming Nollywood For Nigeria’s Challenges

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has slammed Nigerians, who blamed the movie industry for causing the problems in the country.

The actor noted that past Nigerian leaders failed in making the country a better place and people are now passing their aggression on Nollywood.