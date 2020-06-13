Omokri Berates Fashola For Saying Countries Begged Nigeria For Food During Lockdown

A popular Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) chieftain, Reno Omokri has berated the minister for housing, Babatunde Fashola over a comment credited to him wherein he said other neighbouring countries begged Nigeria for food during the lockdown period.

Omokri in his reaction queried why “Nigeria that could not feed herself without importation before Covid-19 lockdown would be able to feed others during the lockdown period.”

Read Also: I Haven’t Shaken Hands With Anyone In 49 Days: Fashola

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further mocked Fashola by querying why he ‘chose to ridicule himself”

He said: “Why has @TundeFashola chosen to do this to himself? Before the #COVID19 lockdown, Nigeria could not feed herself and depended on imports. Is it now during a lockdown that we would be able to feed ourselves, talk less of feeding others?”