Only God Will Reward Abacha For Transforming Nigeria: Al-Mustapha

Hamza Al-Mustapha former chief security officer to Sani Abacha, a former military ruler says only God can reward him (Abacha) for transforming Nigeria.

Al-Mustapha said this while marking the 22nd anniversary of the death of Abacha, who died in 1998, on Monday.

Al-Mustapha described the death of Abacha as a big loss to the nation, saying what he did for Nigeria will “not be forgotten in the annals of history and generations yet unborn”.

According to him, Abacha, when he assumed office, found only $200 million in the country’s foreign reserve but before his death, he was able to stabilise the economy and had saved over $900 billion in the reserve.

He said during the Abacha regime, dollar was sold at N85 and there was no inflation, despite all the problems and challenges confronting the country.

“Only God will reward General Sani Abacha for the laudable initiative he made in transforming the country to an enviable height,” he said.

Al-Mustapha said Abacha is being deliberately being attacked by some disgruntled elements who always portray his bad side to the public and hiding the good sides.

He also said since the demise of Abacha, one of the things that had left him unhappy was how former President Olusegun Obasanjo ceded Bakassi Peninsula to Cameroon.

According to him, he was aware of the conspiracy involved by some Nigerians who conspired with foreign forces to deprive Nigeria of the oil-rich Bakassi Peninsula.

“I participated in the war for good two years in Bakassi. I am quite aware of the quantum of crude oil deposit laying there especially the amount of crude oil deposit in Bakassi which is by far more than what obtained in present-day Nigeria,” he said.